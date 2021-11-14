With a spot at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the line, Portugal will take on Serbia in the final fixture of Group A of the European Qualifiers. Portugal vs Serbia clash will be played at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 14, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams have had a very similar campaign so far are aiming to secure the automatic spot in the World Cup finals. Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Ends With 0-0 Draw.

Portugal currently lead Group A heading into the final qualifier game but are coming off a disappointing draw against Ireland. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team were held to a stalemate in Dublin and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Serbia defeated Qatar 4-0 in a friendly and will be aiming to replicate that result against the 2016 European champions. Cristiano Ronaldo Greeted by a Pitch Invader During Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers, CR7’s Class Act Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight Against Serbia in European World Cup Qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes against Ireland but wasn’t able to inspire his team to a much-needed win. However, the Manchester United star will be aiming to lead his team to victory against Serbia and secure direct qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 36-year-old has been part of Portugal’s training sessions since joining the national team earlier this month. This suggests that the five-time Ballon d’Or is in contention to play a part in the Selecao’s fixture against Serbia.

Given the need for a positive result from this encounter, it is certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will be once again playing the entire 90 minutes for his country. The Manchester United star has scored six goals in as many qualifying matches and will hope that he can continue that run against Serbia as well.

