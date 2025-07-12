Inter Miami will look to carry on their good form when they take on Nashville SC in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer). And fans would expect to see Lionel Messi in action after the good form that the Argentina star has shown in the past couple of games. Post their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 exit, Inter Miami have won both their matches in the MLS and Lionel Messi has had pivotal roles in both those victories. But as Inter Miami gear up to take on Nashville SC in what promises to be another exciting contest, a question remains--will Lionel Messi play? And in this article, we shall take a look at that. MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Sets Major League Soccer Record With Fourth Straight Multi-Goal Game As Inter Miami Beat New England Revolution 2–1.

Inter Miami, as mentioned before, are on a two-match winning run, having beaten Montreal CF 4-1 and following it up with a 2-1 win over New England Revolution. Against Montreal, Lionel Messi scored twice and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner followed it up with another brace against the New England Revolution. The Herons find themselves in the fifth spot on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table and they are up against Nashville SC, a side in second place in the standings. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match?

Whenever Inter Miami plays, Lionel Messi is certainly the biggest attraction and it will be no different this time around as well. Lionel Messi, however, might be rested for the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 match. After Inter Miami's win over New England Revolution, manager Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi needing some rest. The former Argentina midfielder also had said that he had considered giving some rest to Lionel Messi against New England Revolution but had to keep him on the pitch after Carles Gil had pulled one back for the hosts in the last game. Lionel Messi could also be used off the bench against Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi is Inter Miami's highest scorer so far in MLS 2025, netting 14 goals. In terms of assists, he had seven to his name and should he play against Nashville SC, fans can expect him to add to that tally.

