Having exited the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Inter Miami returned to Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 action, notching up a victory against Montreal, which saw ace footballer Lionel Messi score a brace. Messi played a crucial role in the Montreal vs Inter Miami match, scoring a stunning brace and then having one assist, to have yet another all-around match. Messi first handed Miami a lead with his first goal, while his second handed the club a 4-1 lead. Check out Messi's goal video highlights below. Lionel Messi Scores Twice As Inter Miami Defeats Montreal 4–1in MLS 2025.

Lionel Messi Scores Stellar Goal

LEO MESSI WHAT A GOAL! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9oqcdP9Pgx — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 6, 2025

Lionel Messi Dribbles and Scores

🚨🚨🚨 قوووووووووووووووووووووووول هدف إنتر ميامي الأول على مونتريال أمباكت سجله الأسطورة ليونيل ميسي تااريخي🤩 !@InterMiamiAr pic.twitter.com/JgKJRybWlf — ميامي بالعربي (@InterMiamiAr) July 6, 2025

