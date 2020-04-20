Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Bicycle Kick during LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

Not only has he been witty with the word, but also when it comes to skills, Zlatan Ibrahimović is truly one footballer who defies age. Now in this edition of ‘Goal of the Day,’ we shall talk about his famous bicycle kick last year in 2019 when the Swedish striker was still with LA Galaxy at the Major League Soccer in the US. Now, this particular bicycle kick we are talking about went viral on social media when LA Galaxy played against the New England Revolution. Talking about the game, no goals were scored by either side when they entered the first half of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimović Stuns Fans with an Amazing Bicycle Kick during LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution, MLS 2019 (Watch Video).

It was Cristian Penilla from New England Revolution who netted the first goal at the 45th minute and at the 60th minute it was Teal Bunbury who netted another one taking New England to 2-0. At the 84th minute, Ibra sprang into action and volleyed the ball off his chest and rocketed it in the top left corner of the net. The goal surely reminded the fans of Zlatan’s words, “I am like wine, the older I get, the better I become.” The video of the goal went viral on social media. Check out the video below:

Just the casual self-volley-bicycle kick combo, courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic 😱 (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/GPd9qrON3b — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 3, 2019

The team lost the game 1-2 but surely the goal was remembered by the fans. This was his 11th goal for the season and surely the fan could not stop going gaga over the stunning goal. Talking about Ibra, he quite LA Galaxy last year and this year he joined AC Milan and so far has scored 10 goals.