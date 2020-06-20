Paris, June 20: Stadiums in France will re-open for fans from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions, a BBC report said. There will be up to 5,000 fans who will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport. The number could increase later in the summer, the report said.

"A further review of the national epidemiological situation will be carried out in mid-July to decide whether a loosening is possible for the second half of August," the French government said as quoted by BBC Sport.

Earlier in the month, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announded that a 100-person limit on indoor gatherings will be scrapped under step three of the government's plan to further ease restrictions.

Stadiums with a capacity of up to 40,000 people will be allowed to have 10,000 people under step three while bigger venues will be required to apply for special exemptions, paving the way for crowds to return to sporting events in droves.

In the French Ligue 1, Paris St Germain have been declared as champions after the 2019/20 season was frozen.

This is PSG's seventh title in the last eight years and their ninth title overall, thus making them the joint second most successful club in the French league alongwith Olympique Marseille. Saint-Etienne are the most successful with 10 titles, the last of which they won in 1981.

Second-placed Marseille and third-place Stade Rennais finish in the Champions League positions while Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice qualify for the Europa League.

