The hockey stick and ball from the statue of Pakistan great Samiullah Khan has once again been stolen, according to a social media post on Sunday. The stolen parts of the statue placed in Bahawalpur had earlier been restored and this development comes in less than a week's time. Khan had a statue installed in his name for being one of the legends in Pakistan hockey. Known as the 'Flying Horse' for his marauding runs in the left wing, Khan represented Pakistan from 1973 to 1982. Hockey Stick and Ball Reinstalled at Pakistan Olympian Samiullah Khan’s Statue After Being Stolen

See the post here:

Looks like 🏑 is in huge demand over there. Gone again. pic.twitter.com/9N4aVU2F3L — Afzaal Hussain (@AfzaalHussain9) July 25, 2021

Hockey fans in Pakistan had earlier expressed disappointment after parts of the statue was stolen for the very first time. Khan has 55 goals to his name in international hockey, 12 of which he scored in World Cup competition. He also represented Pakistan in the 1976 Olympics where they ended up winning a bronze medal.

