The Indian men’s hockey team fell short against Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals as their hope of winning the first gold medal in hockey since the 1980 Games came to an end. However, the team still remains in contention for a podium finish at the Olympics as they will now play the Bronze medal playoff match against the losing side from the second semi-final between Australia and Germany. India Men's Hockey Team Out Of Gold Medal Race At Tokyo Olympics After Loss To Belgium In Semi-Final.

The Indian men’s hockey team created history in Tokyo, reaching the semi-finals at the Summer Games in 41 years by defeating Great Britain. The Manpreet Singh-led side had dreams of winning the first gold medal at the Olympics in over four decades but were bettered by Belgium on the day. However, the hopes of a podium finish at the Games are still alive as the Indian outfit have a shot at Olympic bronze. Wins & Losses Are a Part of Life, Says PM Narendra Modi After Indian Men’s Hockey Lose 2-5 to Belgium in Semis.

#IND have lost the semi-final against #BEL by 2-5. 💔 They are still in the medal hunt as they will fight it out in the #bronze medal match. #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 3, 2021

Speaking of the game, India started the game on the front foot, ending the first quarter with a 2-1 lead. But the top-seeded team proved too good in the end as they broke through the Indian resistance in the final quarter, scoring three unanswered goals after ending the first half on level terms.

The Manpreet Singh-led side have been sensational at Tokyo Olympics, putting an end to India’s dismal run at hockey at the Games in recent years. And despite the loss to Belgium, India will take heart from their performance and have hopes of ending the campaign on the podium with a win in their bronze medal playoff match.

The Belgium outfit had secured a silver medal at the Olympics in Rio five years ago and will now have an opportunity to better that result in the finals. The team has been playing some sensational hockey in the competition and with Alexander Hendrickx leading the attack and scoring charts, they will have gold in their sights.

