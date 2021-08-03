"Wins & losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 gave their best & that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match & their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets.

"Wins & losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best & that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match & their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets. (File photo)#Olympics pic.twitter.com/PcO1PZyYJ9 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)