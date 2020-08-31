India shared the gold medal with Russia at the inaugural FIDE online Chess Olympiad event. The final of the tournament was held on Sunday (August 30) with both India and Russia declared joint winners of the tournament. India though will consider themselves a tad unlucky after losing two matches on time count due to a breach in internet connection. India had dominated Russia throughout the event. Twitterati congratulated the captain Vidit Gujrathi and Co for the incredible achievement. India, Russia Declared Joint Winners of Inaugural FIDE Online Chess Olympiad After Controversial Finish.

Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were the participants for India at the tournament. India had dominated the group stages to advance to their maiden final at the Chess Olympiad and could have been the winners. But had to share the gold medal with Russia following a controversial finish to the final. Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost their respective matches on time due to a breach in internet connection allowing Russia to fight back into the contest after a subpar start. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Team for Winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Alongside Russia (View Post).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Chess Team for Maiden Chess Olympiad Gold

Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Wishes Indian Contingent for the Win

I congratulate our Indian contingent that won the Gold at the @FIDE_chess Online Chess Olympiad. India was declared the joint winner with Russia. My heartiest wishes to all players! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Entire Indian Team

What a wonderful weekend this has been for Indian Sports. A day after we celebrated #NationalSportsDay, our Chess Team brings laurels by becoming joint champions. Congrats @vishy64theking & the entire team.#ChessOlympiad https://t.co/9Q41Abx4pj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2020

Viswanathan Anand Celebrates Win

We are the champions !! Congrats Russia! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 30, 2020

Virender Sehwag Congratulates Team India

Congratulations India on being joint winners of the #ChessOlympaid along with Russia. Shatranj ke khiladi , bahut khoob. pic.twitter.com/OY3YnPX4oD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Also Congratulated the Team

India Chess Team Captain Vidit Gujrathi Celebrates Remarkable Win

We are the Champions!! 🇮🇳🥇Super happy! Congrats to Russia as well! #ChessOlympiad — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) August 30, 2020

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar Also Joined the Celebratrations

Congratulations Team India for jointly winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. Proud moment for us all. поздравления to our Russian friends as well. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 31, 2020

Harsha Bhogle Exclaimed Pride in India's Historic Win

Joint winners of the Chess Olympiad. What a result! The revolution in chess continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2020

International Chess Federation decided to award both countries the joint winners’ medal with both India and Russia sharing the gold medal. “FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made a decision to give gold medals of FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad to both teams - India and Russia,” the Chess Federation said in a post. India have filed an official appeal against the controversial decision and the matter is being investigated.

