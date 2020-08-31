India shared the gold medal with Russia at the inaugural FIDE online Chess Olympiad event. The final of the tournament was held on Sunday (August 30) with both India and Russia declared joint winners of the tournament. India though will consider themselves a tad unlucky after losing two matches on time count due to a breach in internet connection. India had dominated Russia throughout the event. Twitterati congratulated the captain Vidit Gujrathi and Co for the incredible achievement. India, Russia Declared Joint Winners of Inaugural FIDE Online Chess Olympiad After Controversial Finish.

Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were the participants for India at the tournament. India had dominated the group stages to advance to their maiden final at the Chess Olympiad and could have been the winners. But had to share the gold medal with Russia following a controversial finish to the final. Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost their respective matches on time due to a breach in internet connection allowing Russia to fight back into the contest after a subpar start. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Team for Winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Alongside Russia (View Post).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Chess Team for Maiden Chess Olympiad Gold

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Wishes Indian Contingent for the Win

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Entire Indian Team

Viswanathan Anand Celebrates Win

Virender Sehwag Congratulates Team India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Also Congratulated the Team

India Chess Team Captain Vidit Gujrathi Celebrates Remarkable Win

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar Also Joined the Celebratrations

Harsha Bhogle Exclaimed Pride in India's Historic Win

International Chess Federation decided to award both countries the joint winners’ medal with both India and Russia sharing the gold medal. “FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made a decision to give gold medals of FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad to both teams - India and Russia,” the Chess Federation said in a post. India have filed an official appeal against the controversial decision and the matter is being investigated.

