The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just a few weeks away and the Indian contingent will be aiming to make its mark at the Summer Games. The 2020 edition of the Olympics was originally scheduled in the July-August window of last year but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo 2020 will now be held from July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021. So before the start of the prestigious multi-nation tournament, we take a look at the Indian athletes who have booked a place for themselves in the competition. 2020 Tokyo Olympics: From Neymar Jr To Serena Williams, Here’s a List of Sportspersons Who will Miss Out on Summer Games.

The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Games has increased with each edition and this year is no different as a total of 115 members are set to compete at the sporting extravaganza. Competitors from India made their debut at the Olympics in 1990 in Paris and have competed in every edition since 1920, winning a total of 28 medals. Here is a look at all Indian athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020.

List Of Indian Athletes At Tokyo 2020

Archery

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Tarundeep Rai Men’s Recurve 2 Atanu Das Men’s Recurve 3 Pravin Jadhav Men’s Recurve 4 Deepika Kumari Women’s Recurve

Athletics

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 KT Irfan Men’s 20km Race Walking 2 Sandeep Kumar Men’s 20km Race Walking 3 Rahul Rohilla Men’s 20km Race Walking 4 Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase 5 Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump 6 Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw 7 Shivpal Singh Men's Javelin Throw 8 Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's Shot Put 9 Kamalpreet Kaur Women's Discus Throw 10 Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw 11 Bhawna Jat Women's 20km Race Walking 12 Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km Race Walking 13 Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw 14 MP Jabir Men’s 400m Hurdle 15 Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men’s 4x400m Relay 16 Noah Nirlam Tom Men’s 4x400m Relay 17 Amoj Jacob Men’s 4x400m Relay 18 Arokia Rajiv Men’s 4x400m Relay 19 Dhutee Chand Women’s 100m, 200m

Badminton

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 PV Sindhu Women’s Singles 2 B Sai Praneeth Men’s Singles 3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles

Boxing

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Vikas Krishan Men's, 69kg 2 Lovlina Borgohain Women's, 69kg 3 Ashish Kumar Men's, 75kg 4 Pooja Rani Women's, 75kg 5 Satish Kumar Men's, 91kg 6 Mary Kom Women's, 51kg 7 Amit Panghal Men's, 52kg 8 Manish Kaushik Men's, 63kg 9 Simranjit Kaur Women's, 60kg

Equestrian

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Fouaad Mirza Individual

Fencing

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Bhavani Devi Women’s Sabre

Golf

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Anirban Lahiri Men’s Individual 2 Udayan Mane Men’s Individual 3 Aditi Ashik Women’s Individual

Gymnastics

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Pranati Nayak All-Around

Hockey

Sr No Team Discipline 1 Men’s Team Men’s Event 2 Women’s Team Women’s Event

Judo

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Sushila Devi Likmabam Women’s 48kg

Rowing

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Arjun Lal Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls 2 Arvind Singh Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Sailing

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Vishnu Saravanan Laser Standard 2 Nethra Kumanan Laser Radial 3 KC Ganapathy Men’s 49er 4 Varun Thakkar Men’s 49er

Shooting

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Anjum Moudgil 10m Women’s Air Rifle 2 Apurvi Chandela 10m Women’s Air Rifle 3 Divyansh Singh Panwar 10m Men’s Air Rifle 4 Deepak Kumar 10m Men’s Air Rifle 5 Tejaswini Sawant 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position 6 Sanjeev Rajput 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position 7 Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position 8 Manu Bhaker 10m Women’s Air Pistol 9 Yashaswini Singh Deswal 10m Women’s Air Pistol 10 Saurabh Chaudhary 10m Men’s Air Pistol 11 Abhishek Verma 10m Men’s Air Pistol 12 Rahi Sarnobat 25m Women’s Pistol 13 Elavenil Valarivan 25m Women’s Pistol 14 Angad Veer Singh Bajwa Men’s Skeet 15 Mairaj Ahmad Khan Men’s Skeet

Swimming

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Backstroke 2 Sajan Prakash Men's 100m Butterfly 3 Maana Patel Women's 100m Backstroke

Table Tennis

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Sharath Kamal Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles 2 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men’s Singles 3 Manika Batra Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles 4 Sutirtha Mukherjee Women’s Singles

Weightlifting

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Mirabai Chanu Women’s 49kg

Tennis

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Sania Mirza Women’s Doubles 2 Ankita Raina Women’s Doubles

Wrestling

Sr No Athlete Discipline 1 Seema Bisla Women's Freestyle, 50kg 2 Vinesh Phogat Women’s Freestyle 53kg 3 Anshu Malik Women's Freestyle 57kg 4 Sonam Malik Women's Freestyle 62kg 5 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men’s Freestyle 57kg 6 Bajrang Punia Men’s Freestyle 65kg 7 Deepak Punia Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

India have won a total of 28 medals at the Olympic Games so far with Hockey bringing the most success. The contingent at Tokyo 2020 will be aiming to add to that impressive tally.

A Look At India's Medal Tally At Olympics So Far

