The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just a few weeks away and the Indian contingent will be aiming to make its mark at the Summer Games. The 2020 edition of the Olympics was originally scheduled in the July-August window of last year but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo 2020 will now be held from July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021. So before the start of the prestigious multi-nation tournament, we take a look at the Indian athletes who have booked a place for themselves in the competition. 2020 Tokyo Olympics: From Neymar Jr To Serena Williams, Here’s a List of Sportspersons Who will Miss Out on Summer Games.
The number of Indian athletes participating in the Summer Games has increased with each edition and this year is no different as a total of 115 members are set to compete at the sporting extravaganza. Competitors from India made their debut at the Olympics in 1990 in Paris and have competed in every edition since 1920, winning a total of 28 medals. Here is a look at all Indian athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020.
List Of Indian Athletes At Tokyo 2020
Archery
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Tarundeep Rai
|Men’s Recurve
|2
|Atanu Das
|Men’s Recurve
|3
|Pravin Jadhav
|Men’s Recurve
|4
|Deepika Kumari
|Women’s Recurve
Athletics
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|KT Irfan
|Men’s 20km Race Walking
|2
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men’s 20km Race Walking
|3
|Rahul Rohilla
|Men’s 20km Race Walking
|4
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|5
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
|6
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|7
|Shivpal Singh
|Men's Javelin Throw
|8
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor,
|Men's Shot Put
|9
|Kamalpreet Kaur
|Women's Discus Throw
|10
|Seema Punia
|Women's Discus Throw
|11
|Bhawna Jat
|Women's 20km Race Walking
|12
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 20km Race Walking
|13
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|14
|MP Jabir
|Men’s 400m Hurdle
|15
|Muhammed Anas Yahiya
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|16
|Noah Nirlam Tom
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|17
|Amoj Jacob
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|18
|Arokia Rajiv
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|19
|Dhutee Chand
|Women’s 100m, 200m
Badminton
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|PV Sindhu
|Women’s Singles
|2
|B Sai Praneeth
|Men’s Singles
|3
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Men’s Doubles
Boxing
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Vikas Krishan
|Men's, 69kg
|2
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Women's, 69kg
|3
|Ashish Kumar
|Men's, 75kg
|4
|Pooja Rani
|Women's, 75kg
|5
|Satish Kumar
|Men's, 91kg
|6
|Mary Kom
|Women's, 51kg
|7
|Amit Panghal
|Men's, 52kg
|8
|Manish Kaushik
|Men's, 63kg
|9
|Simranjit Kaur
|Women's, 60kg
Equestrian
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Fouaad Mirza
|Individual
Fencing
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Bhavani Devi
|Women’s Sabre
Golf
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Men’s Individual
|2
|Udayan Mane
|Men’s Individual
|3
|Aditi Ashik
|Women’s Individual
Gymnastics
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Pranati Nayak
|All-Around
Hockey
|Sr No
|Team
|Discipline
|1
|Men’s Team
|Men’s Event
|2
|Women’s Team
|Women’s Event
Judo
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Women’s 48kg
Rowing
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Arjun Lal
|Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls
|2
|Arvind Singh
|Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls
Sailing
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Laser Standard
|2
|Nethra Kumanan
|Laser Radial
|3
|KC Ganapathy
|Men’s 49er
|4
|Varun Thakkar
|Men’s 49er
Shooting
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Anjum Moudgil
|10m Women’s Air Rifle
|2
|Apurvi Chandela
|10m Women’s Air Rifle
|3
|Divyansh Singh Panwar
|10m Men’s Air Rifle
|4
|Deepak Kumar
|10m Men’s Air Rifle
|5
|Tejaswini Sawant
|50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position
|6
|Sanjeev Rajput
|50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
|7
|Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar
|50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
|8
|Manu Bhaker
|10m Women’s Air Pistol
|9
|Yashaswini Singh Deswal
|10m Women’s Air Pistol
|10
|Saurabh Chaudhary
|10m Men’s Air Pistol
|11
|Abhishek Verma
|10m Men’s Air Pistol
|12
|Rahi Sarnobat
|25m Women’s Pistol
|13
|Elavenil Valarivan
|25m Women’s Pistol
|14
|Angad Veer Singh Bajwa
|Men’s Skeet
|15
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Men’s Skeet
Swimming
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Srihari Nataraj
|Men's 100m Backstroke
|2
|Sajan Prakash
|Men's 100m Butterfly
|3
|Maana Patel
|Women's 100m Backstroke
Table Tennis
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Sharath Kamal
|Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles
|2
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men’s Singles
|3
|Manika Batra
|Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles
|4
|Sutirtha Mukherjee
|Women’s Singles
Weightlifting
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women’s 49kg
Tennis
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Sania Mirza
|Women’s Doubles
|2
|Ankita Raina
|Women’s Doubles
Wrestling
|Sr No
|Athlete
|Discipline
|1
|Seema Bisla
|Women's Freestyle, 50kg
|2
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women’s Freestyle 53kg
|3
|Anshu Malik
|Women's Freestyle 57kg
|4
|Sonam Malik
|Women's Freestyle 62kg
|5
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|6
|Bajrang Punia
|Men’s Freestyle 65kg
|7
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
India have won a total of 28 medals at the Olympic Games so far with Hockey bringing the most success. The contingent at Tokyo 2020 will be aiming to add to that impressive tally.
A Look At India's Medal Tally At Olympics So Far
