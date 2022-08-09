The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games is the fifth edition of the event which is being held at Konya, Turkey, from August 09 to 18, 2022. It is a multinational, multi-sports event that involves athletes from different nations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation competing in a number of sports. At first, the event was scheduled to take place from August 20 to 29 in 2021, but due to the dates coinciding with the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics it was postponed to September 2021, and again due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was rescheduled by ISSF to host the event be held in August 2022. Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

The Organisation of the Islamic Conference consists of 57 members across the Islamic nations. In the 5th edition of the quadrennial event, a total of 6000 athletes are expected to participate from 55 different members of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation. In July 2022, Iraq withdrew from the event as a protest due to political tension between them and Turkey. The athletes from 55 countries will be competing in 19 different sports across 380 events.

List of Countries to Participate in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Afghanistan Gambia Mali Syria Albania Guinea Mauritania Tajikistan Algeria Guinea-Bissau Morocco Togo Azerbaijan Guyana Mozambique Tunisia Bahrain Indonesia Nigeria Turkey Bangladesh Iran Oman Turkmenistan Benin Ivory Coast Pakistan Uganda Brunei Jordan Palestine United Arab Emirates Burkina Faso Kazakhstan Qatar Uzbekistan Cameroon Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen Chad Kyrgyzstan Senegal Comoros Lebanon Sierra Leone Djibouti Libya Somalia Egypt Malaysia Sudan Gabon Maldives Suriname

For the first time in history, the event is organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee and not by ISSF and OIC. Turkey stands at the top of the all-time Islamic Solidarity Games medal table with a total of 305 medals including 95 golds, they have a great opportunity to extend their lead from Iran sitting in second place with 90 gold medals.

