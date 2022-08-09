The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Konya, Turkey, from August 09 to 18, 2022. It is a multinational, multi-sport event that is played between the athletes from the nations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. With an exception of the 2010 Games, it has taken place every four years since its debut in 2005 at Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Islamic Solidarity Games are organised and directed by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, but for the first time in history, the event will be organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee. ISG 2021: List of Countries Participating at Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.

A total of 6000 athletes are expected to participate from 55 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation to play across 19 sports, including four para-sports at the 5th edition of the event. This decision was taken by the organisers at the end of March 2022 as they announced the full program for the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. It is also going to be the debut year for games such as archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing after the removal of water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh from the 2021 Games. As the event approaches, here's a list of sports that are going to be held at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

Sports Events at Islamic Solidarity Games 2021

Athletics Archery Swimming 3x3 Basketball Bocce Cycling Fencing Football Gymnastics Handball Judo Karate Kickboxing Sooting Table tennis Taekwondo Volleyball Weightlifting Wrestling

Hosts Turkey as the all-time leaders in the Islamic Solidarity Games medal table and have a great opportunity to increase the gap between them and second place Iran, as they won't be competing in the fifth edition of the Solidarity Games. Taking this into consideration, Azerbaijan will be aiming to move up a rank to second place in the all-time medal table.

