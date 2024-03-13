Talking to Draymond Green, Isiah Thomas opened up about how he never had hatred towards Michael Jordan and always considered that the Bull’s megastar was competitive on the court only and never considered that MJ would use bad words for him in public until he saw ‘The Last Dance’ documentary. The documentary itself has been criticized by many including Michael Jordan’s teammates – especially Scottie Pippen, who has been very vocal about some of the instances portraying Jordan as the sole carrier of the Bulls dynasty in the 90’s. Blunder! Errors in Kobe Bryant’s Statue in Limelight With Multiple Misspellings and Wrong Proportions.

However, Thomas' current problem with Jordan stems from the "The Last Dance" documentary. Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas seems to have also had his fair share of issues with Jordan over the years. Talking to Draymond Green, Thomas also outlined what would have to happen for the two to get back in good standing.

Because Jordan was so public in airing his grievances with Thomas in the first place, Thomas wanted an equally public apology. "This dude got on international television and called me a--hole, somebody who’s been really good to him," Thomas told Green. "If you didn’t mean it, say it publicly. If you meant it, I understand. I’m good with that."

What did Michael Jordan say about Isiah Thomas in ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary?

90’s Era was considered as the golden era of the NBA, where the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s on-court rivalry pulled the crowd back to basketball, ‘Bad Boys’ Pistons and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were powerhouses in the East. Jordan was heavily manhandled by the Piston’s defence and handed him early defeats in many postseasons. It is also said that Jordan was the reason that legendary ball-handler Isiah Thomas was not part of the 1992 Dream Team. NBA 2023-24: Anthony Davis Becomes First Player in NBA History to Record 25+ Points, 25+ Rebounds, 5+ Steals, 5+ Assists, 3 Blocks; Achieves Feat in LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match.

Jordan said any regret from Thomas now is simply a byproduct of time passing. Back then, Jordan believed Thomas knew full well how he was perceived among his NBA brothers. “The reaction of the public has kind of changed his perspective,” Jordan said in The Last Dance. “You can show me anything you want, there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a**hole.” Referring to this, Isiah Thomas is seeking a public apology from the six-time NBA champion.

