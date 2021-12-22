Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha would be competing against each other in what would be the third fixture of the opening day of Pro Kabaddi League season 8, on Wednesday, December 22. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bengal Warriors are the defending champions, having won the title back in 2019 after beating Dabang Delhi in the final. UP Yoddha on the other hand, had made to the third spot. Bengal Warriors have faced UP Yoddha for a total of eight times so far and have secured three wins, with three draws and two losses. PKL 2021-22: UP Yoddha All Set To Kick-off Their Campaign Against Defending Champions Bengal Warriors

The 2020 season for Pro Kabaddi League had to be scrapped with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is time that both these sides get into action and once again, put on an entertaining match. As announced earlier, there would be no fans at the stadium and it would be a closed-door affair.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).