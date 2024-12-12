Pune, December 11: Former winners U Mumba delivered a dominant display against Tamil Thalaivas in Match 106 of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League, winning 47-31 in the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Led by Ajit Chouhan’s Super 10, Manjeet’s nine points and Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh’s eight-point game, they completed a 15-point rout as they jumped back to second place on the points table. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal Leads From the Front As Jaipur Pink Panthers Push Gujarat Giants Aside in Dominating Win.

It was a rollicking start for U Mumba who were breathing fire in the first six minutes, rocketing to a 9-0 lead. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Ajit Chouhan came out all guns blazing to put Tamil Thalaivas under pressure from the start and inflicted an All Out without wasting much time at all.

Tamil Thalaivas responded strongly after having their backs against the wall, courtesy of Moein Shafaghi getting some momentum for his side. They inflicted an All Out of their own, closing the gap to make it a close contest after a rapid start to the game.

The two teams went back and forth in the closing stages of the first half before U Mumba imposed themselves on their opponents again. The season two champions got their noses in front once more, inflicting another AllL Out to close out the first half with a 22-14 lead.

Moein Shafaghi got a couple of points on a do-or-die Raid early in the second half to try and give Tamil Thalaivas some momentum as they looked to close the gap on the opposition. However, he was fighting a lone battle as U Mumba kept hold of their eight-point lead heading into the final ten minutes of the contest.

Ajit Chouhan and Manjeet carried on their superb raiding form, while Amirmohammad Zafardanesh also contributed on both ends of the mat, ensuring U Mumba stayed on top in this contest. Ajit Chouhan completed his Super 10 as his team extended their lead to 13 points with under five minutes to go. PKL 2024: Defenders Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar Help Bengal Warriorz Beat Bengaluru Bulls To Secure Inspiring 15-Point Victory.

U Mumba inflicted a third ALL OUT on the Tamil Thalaivas, putting the result of the game beyond all doubt with an unassailable lead as the clock ran down. They continued to pile on the misery on Tamil Thalaivas, eventually completing a 15-point rout as they moved to second place on the points table. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas now find themselves in a difficult spot, needing to win all their remaining matches to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

