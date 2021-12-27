Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in the latest round of matches in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 27, 2021 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, PKL 8 live streaming details can scroll down below for details. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Tamil Thalaivas have made a poor start to the season as after two games, they are yet to win a match but will be aiming to change that. Meanwhile, former champions U Mumba were defeated by Dabang Delhi in their previous game after an opening day win against Bengaluru Bulls and will hope to get back to winning ways.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live online streaming.

