The coronavirus pandemic situation has had an adverse impact on the sports and entertainment industry. WWE has also been affected due to COVID-19 situation where their staffs and few wrestlers have reportedly tested positive. Kevin Owens who took a break from WWE after the first case of the corona was reported at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Kevin Owens made a point to discuss safety matters with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and as per the report, he is the one responsible to bring in the policy of compulsory mask-wearing by developmental talent who filled the audience. WWE Raw July 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Kevin Owens Defeats Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 36 Rematch; Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair Return to Monday Night (View Pics)

Kevin Owens's wife grandfather died due to coronavirus. KO on his Twitter account has posted many videos to take necessary precaution during this COVID-19 period. Owens made a return to Raw last week and as per reports of POST Wrestling, KO is the one who raised concerns about wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the WWE. Owens confronted Vince McMahon about the same and said that he was going home.

Vince McMahon took the matters seriously and made sure that compulsory mask-wearing rule is implemented. If any developmental talent is found without a mask in the audience he/ she would be fined 500 US$ in the first offence and 1000US$ after that. WWE has claimed that it is taking all necessary actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, with many staff including their host Renee Young tested positive, questions have been raised to the company for safety measures.

Speaking about Kevin Owens in-ring action, he defeated Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 36 rematch in the recently-concluded episode of Raw. Owens has indeed impressed fans by his wrestling skills, however, after making Vince implement this important rule of wearing the mask, KO has won hearts of many fans.

