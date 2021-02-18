IPL 2021 players auction is set to be held on February 18 (Thursday). A total of 292 players will go under the hammer with all eight franchises looking to bolster their squad. Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse (Rs 53.20 Crore) available to them while Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have a purse of Rs 35.40, have the most number of slots available. RCB have 11 empty spots to complete their 25-member squad. Here we will track and cover the IPL 2021 players auction live. So if you are looking for news and updates on Indian Premier League 2021 players auction and updates on other major sports then you are on the right page. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

We track the news and updates on all sports be it cricket, football, hockey, badminton, tennis, basketball, golf and even wrestling. You will get all the major news headlines and updates, match score live updates and information, news of players injuries, transfer rumours and players updates as well as the birthday reminders and retirement news of all players from around the world. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Three Players Who Can Emerge As Most Expensive Buys at Indian Premier League Season 14 Bidding.

Along with the IPL 2021 players auction, a number of major sporting action will take place on Thursday. Manchester United are set to travel to Turin to play Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 match while Tottenham Hotspur will also be in action. In the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC will face NorthEast United FC in a do-or-die encounter.