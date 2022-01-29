Lewis Hamilton was spotted on the streets of California. The seven-time Formula One world champion was seen grabbing an iced coffee. The fans were quite happy to see him in public after a long time. The racer looked quite happy and was all smiles as he got captured by the shutterbugs. Dressed in casuals, Hamilton was quite relaxed as his candid pictures went viral on social media. Hamilton did make a public appearance while getting knighted but then withdrew himself from public appearances. 50,000 Lewis Hamilton Fans Sign a Petition Asking FIA To Overturn Results of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

The British racer remained reclusive after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. The tournament remains unforgettable! The unfortunate turn of events had Lewis Hamilton ending up on the losing side after Nicholas Latif's crash. For the initial part of the race, Hamilton led the grid. But the crash opened up the race and Max Verstappen instead walked away with the title. For now, check out Lewis Hamilton's snaps below.

Lewis Hamilton Grabbing Iced Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton Fan Page (@24lemoncurd)

Lewis Hamilton had remained secluded following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 fiasco. He went on on a mass unfollowing spree on Instagram and even today he does not follow anyone on the platform. It was also speculated if Hamilton will retire from the sport after the fiasco. For now, Lewis Hamilton has remained tight-lipped about the incident and has not come out in open to speak about the incident. For now, all his fans are hoping for him to best foot forward in the upcoming season of Formula 1 2022.

