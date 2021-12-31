The Abu Dhabi 2021 Grand Prix results seem to be quite a hard pill to swallow for the fans. The final race of 2021 witnessed Max Verstappen walking away with the Formula 1 2021 Championship crown only to surpass Lewis Hamilton after taking the advantage of the safety cars to change his tyres after Nicholas Latifi's car crashed into the barriers. Now this result has surely not gone down well with fans as more than 50,000 followers have signed a petition. The number is only increasing with each passing minute. Surely the fans want FIA to hear their voice. A man named Patel Gordon-Bennett started off with the petition on an individual basis and then amassed so many signatures. Max Verstappen Pips Lewis Hamilton ONCE AGAIN! Red Bull Star Voted F1 Driver of the Year by his Peers.

Lewis Hamilton was cruising towards a win but the race was restarted with a lap remaining. Thus Hamilton was outraced by Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton could not have changed his tyres as this would only mean that he would have had to go all the way back to the pit and start on number two. Hamilton's tyre had been worn out. In the last throw of the dice, Max Verstappen emerged as the winner. Following this, Hamilton did put a brave face on and even congratulated the Red Bull racer but surely the results haven't gone down well with him.

Lewis Hamilton has been on a social media break and hasn't posted anything since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. He has now unfollowed everyone from Instagram and looks like he is on a social media sabbatical. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar also extended their sympathy towards Hamilton after the incident.

