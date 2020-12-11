On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton got a green signal for contesting in the most awaited clash in Abu Dhabi. The world champion will be seen racing at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2020 after recovering from the coronavirus. He had missed out on Sakhir GP Grand Prix 2020 which was held on December 6, 2020, in Bahrain. Hamilton completed 10-day long quarantine period in Bahrain and is now ready to battle it out in the upcoming contest. The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes – AMG have confirmed the news of his participation. Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Fans Wish for British Racer’s Speedy Recovery.

The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today (Thursday) confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests," said a team statement. They also said that Hamilton has completed his quarantine period and is free to leave the country. "Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result,” stated the release further.

The release further said that after a series of tests done it was found that he was tested negative and thus shall be given access to the padlock. He remained absent from race at Sakhir GP Grand Prix 2020 after 265 consecutive races since he made his debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix. This season was quite a staggering one for Hamilton as the F-1 racer surpassed the record of Michael Schumacher with 95 wins in his kitty.

