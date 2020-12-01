British racing star Lewis Hamilton has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus and will be missing weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix. The news indeed took the fans by storm with recovery messages pouring in for the veteran F1 star. Hamilton underwent as many as three coronavirus tests last week and came negative each time. However, the seven-time World Champion felt mild symptoms on Monday (November 30), and he subsequently was tested positive. "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP," Mercedes said in a statement. Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Set to Miss Weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme. However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest," they added. Soon after the major news broke out, fans took to social media and wished for the racer's speedy recovery. Lewis Hamilton Clinches Record 7th Formula One Title with Win at Turkish GP for a Record-Extending 94th Victory.

Meanwhile, Hamilton – who equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven World Drivers' Championship records last month – is under isolation in Bahrain. Fortunately, he is quite fit and well apart from having mild symptoms. As of now, he'll not participate in the weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, but his replacement is yet to be announced.

