As soon as the referee announced the winner for the Round of 16 49 KG category match between Mary Kom and Ingrit Valencia millions of hearts broke in Inia as they were expecting the Indian boxer to walk away with the win. But alas! Valencia walked with the 3-2 win over the 38-year-old. But the Indian stalwart genuinely won hearts for the way she celebrated her opponents' win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Needless to say, Mary Kom's act was witnessed by the fans. Many netizens including Wasim Jaffer, Abhinav Bindra and other netizens hailed for grace and humility. Mary Kom Exits From Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round of 16 After Loss To Colombia's Ingrit Valencia.

As soon as the referee announced the winner, the Indian boxer showed utmost grace and clapped for her opponent. In fact, she even hugged Valencia after her loss and kept her smile on as she walked out of the boxing bout. The Rio Olympics bronze medalist, fought really hard and gave her best, but it would be safe to say that it was just not her day. Valencia got off flying start with the first jab coming in within the first few seconds of the first game, In the second round, the Indian boxer made a stunning comeback but then Valencia had the last laugh.

Only admiration and respect for @MangteC ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2021

#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she’s blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 29, 2021

So unlucky for ⁦@MangteC⁩ She won round 2 and round 3 and yet lost the bout. Just heartbroken 😢 pic.twitter.com/PhJ2mKgwPg — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2021

thank you Mary Kom, forever an inspiration, you are and will always be a legend. how graceful even in defeat 💔 — Ritzz (@Ritz_9620) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash also failed to qualify for the next round. However, the Indian hockey team, Manu Bhaker, boxer Sumit Kumar, archer Atanu Das qualified for the next round.

