World Archery Championships 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details: The World Archery Championships is back after 2023 and this time it promises some never-seen-before exciting action. About 500 archers will make their way to the World Archery Championship in South Korean city of Gwangju starting from September 5. The Archery World Championships will commence from Friday, September 5 and will end on September 12. Out of the 500 archers, only four will emerge as World Archery Champions. The last edition was hosted in 2023 at Berlin and had 512 archers participating. This time, the numbers are slightly low as the Olympics are still away. The Compound Archery event, specially the mixed category will be a highlight this time as it has been included in the Olympics. Rishabh Yadav Bags First Medal For India in World Games 2025, Achieves Feat With Bronze in Compound Individual Archery Event.

A major star missing from the list of participants is Yankton 2021 compound women’s world champion Sara Lopez, although Colombia can still count on 2025 South American Championships winner Alejandra Usquiano to carry the torch in her absence. The known names will be the ones to watch out once again. Han Seungyeon in Compound Women's category, An San in Women's Recurve, Matias Grande in Men's Recurve, Penny Healey in Women's Recurve and Nicholas Girard in Compound men's will be the special ones to have eyeballs on. Dheeraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rishabh Yadav will headline the Indian squad. Fans looking for World Archery Championship live streaming and telecast details will get the entire information here.

World Archery Championship 2025 Details

Series World Archery Championship 2025 Date September 5 to September 12 Time10 10:25 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues The Gwangju International Archery Center Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (live telecast, SonyLIV (live streaming)

How to Watch World Archery Championship 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World Archery Championship 2025. Fans can watch the World Archery Championship 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For World Archery Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below. Archery Association of India Announces Inaugural Archery League.

How to Watch World Archery Championship 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the World Archery Championship 2025. Fans can watch World Archery Championship 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

