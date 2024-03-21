Paris is a city of love. And the city can expect a massive flow of people visiting in the next few months following the Olympic games. Paris is not only preparing for the sporting extravaganza in terms of stadiums and transportation but is also looking after taking care of every ‘need’ of its visitors. So, fans can expect to see a comeback of an age-old form of physical activity. For this, they plan to make 300,000 condoms available to residents of the Olympic Village. Sharath Kamal To Be India’s Flag-Bearer at Paris Olympics 2024, Mary Kom Named ‘Chef de Mission’.

For many, it might not be surprising to watch such news. Handing out the ‘packets’ is one business that every hosting city does take care of. Its history goes back to the Seoul Olympics in 1988 when about 8,500 condoms were handed out to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. The act of good intentions turned into every Olympics activity and the numbers have shot up over time. At the Sydney Olympics in 2000, organizers had to order 20,000 more condoms after they realized the initial 70,000, they had ordered wouldn’t be enough.

Even during said ban, Organizers planned to give out 150,000 condoms, but as per reports they were “not for use at the athlete’s village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness.” 2016 Rio Olympics tops the list for such handouts. As per multiple sources, during the 2016 Olympics, 450,000 male and female condoms were distributed. Paris Olympics 2024: Race-Walker Ram Baboo Breaches Qualification Mark, Becomes Seventh Indian Male Athlete to Do So.

Coming back to the Paris Olympics, the City of Love is turning the page on the COVID-era intimacy ban. With that quantity, every resident “will have what they are expecting and what they need,” said Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic and Paralympic Village, in an interview with Sky News. According to news, Paris also announced it is taking the opportunity presented by the Games to redesign the packet of condoms it gives away throughout the year.

Michaud said organizers’ goal is for the more than 14,000 athletes, staff and members of the press in the Village during the Games to “feel very enthusiastic and comfortable,” he said. Yet there are some common bans imposed like no alcohol - but “it’s going to be a great place so they can actually share their moment,” Laurent Michaud said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).