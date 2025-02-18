Born on February 18, 2002, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker turns 23 today. Even at this tender age, when most athletes around the world are identified as prospects, Manu Bhaker has created a name for herself, which is etched in the golden books of history forever. The Indian sports shooter was nothing short of a legend even before she turned 23 years old. Bhaker has been making history since her young teenage days, but she only came to the limelight during the 2024 Paris Olympics when she won two medals and was very close to clinching three. Happy Birthday Manu Bhaker! Fans Wish Olympic Medalist as She Turns 23.

Bhaker has earned a name for herself and her nation India in multiple top-notch sporting events. She has earned medals, and accolades in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Games, and also the Youth Olympic Games to name a few. Bhaker's young and prestigious career is probably only at the start of a golden chapter, but she has already made multiple records. So on her birthday, read below to get hold of the top five records in her career. Manu Bhaker Wins BBC Sportswoman of the Year 2024 Award Following Her Outstanding Performance in Paris Olympics (Watch Video).

Manu Bhaker Top Records

First Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics: Manu Bhaker is the only Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic event, having won the Bronze medal twice in the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 10m pistol event and 10m pistol mixed team event. (Pritchard had won before independence) First Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting: Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport of shooting when she won bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women’s 10m air pistol event. First Indian female athlete to win gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games: Manu Bhaker won the gold medal in the 2008 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games in the 10 m air pistol event. She also won a silver medal in the same tournament for the 10 m air pistol mixed team event. First Indian to qualify for three event finals in Olympics: During the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian to qualify for three even finals: 10m pistol event, 10m pistol mixed team event, and 25m pistol women. She won Bronze in the first two and came fourth in the third. Only fourth Indian to win multiple medals in Olympics: Manu Bhaker is the only fourth Indian to win more than one medal in the Olympics, after Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, and PV Sindhu.



The athlete continues to inspire many with her motivating journey and glorious awards. As Manu Bhaker turns 23, wishing her a long, prosperous life and career ahead, with the hope that she will bag the gold medal in the Olympics next time.

