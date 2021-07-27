The Norwegian women's Handball team has been in the news for refusing to wear high-cut bikinis in the Euro 2021. The team instead opted to wear shorts during the bronze medal clash in Spain at European Beach Handball Championship. Post this, the team has been imposed a fine of around 1,500 Euros for 'improper clothing'. Now, popstar Pink has offered to cover the fines for the handball team. The pop star took to social media and lauded the team for their decision. Tennis legend Bille Jean King had also posted a tweet on social media for supporting the team. Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Fined For Refusing To Play In Bikinis.

Pink opined that she was more than proud of what the team was wearing. the pop star instead said, "European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up." Also former tennis legend Bille Jean King posted a tweet in favour of the Norwegian army. In the tweet, she further said that sexualisation in sports should stop.

Check out the tweets below:

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Bille Jean King

The Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball team is facing fines for wanting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms. The bottoms are not to cover “more than 10cm on any sides.” The men’s team wears shorts. The sexualization of women athletes must stop. https://t.co/IZEzbrE0Iw — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 20, 2021

"In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game," read the statement by European Handball Federation. On July 20, the team publically thanked the fans for their support by the fans. The team won a bronze medal in the event.

