Norwegian Women’s beach handball team have been fined for refusing to play in bikini bottoms at a game in Euro 2021 tournament. The players opted to wear shorts during the bronze medal clash against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship on Sunday to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design following which the team has been fined 1,500 euros total for ‘improper clothing’ as per the disciplinary committee’s statement. Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball Team Refuses to Play in Bikinis, Ready to Pay Likely Fine.

According to the rules by International Handball Federation (IHF), women athletes must wear bikini bottoms ‘with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.’ And violation of that rule could lead to a possible fine. And due to the dress code violation, the Norway team was fined 1,500 Euros while each player was imposed with 150 euro fine.

‘The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing. In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game. The Disciplinary Commission decided to impose a fine of €150 per player, for a total of €1,500.’ European Handball Association's Disciplinary Commission said in their statement.

‘It's not [appropriate clothing for] the activity when they are playing in the sand,' Norwegian Handball Federation President Kare Geir Lio said in a recent interview. The Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) also took a stance against the clothing rule and have been protesting against it since 2006.

‘We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with,' the federation said.

