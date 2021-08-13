Satyaraj Jadeja says though pistol shooting has less recognization in India. So he has taken the responsibility to promote such talent in India and wishes to engrave his name globally, representing India around the globe.

Follow your passion to transform the meaning of the creativity. With such enthusiastic and optimistic energy, we can touch the sky of success, says Satyaraj Jadeja. Satyaraj being always passionate about focusing on the target and shooting at first glance, is a magnificent talent that he deserves from his childhood. To sparkle his talent, he is trained under renowned coach Ronak Pandit and Heena Sidhu. They are Indian pistol shooters to reached number one in the world rankings.

Following the same footprint, Satyaraj says he is willing to win millions of hearts around the globe and wishes to be an inspiration to provoke the in build talent that the youth possess to create the history of India. Though this sport does not require much physical involvement, the perfect way to hold the pistol and trigging the ability to pull in the right range with mental concentration is key to hit the target.

Satyaraj, from his early childhood at the age of 16, was keen to polish his blessed talent at Raj shakti club, a famous academy training centre for students in Air Rifle and pistol shooting. He completed his advanced training of 10m and 25m there. He has completed his study at Sehwag International School, and now further, he is pursuing his BBA from GLS college in Ahmedabad. With his glorious talent, he will represent India and wishes to put India on the world map.

Though Indian people are more curious about other sports like cricket, football, Kabaddi etc., Satyaraj says he wants himself to set an example for the youth generation to thrill and cheer for sports such as pistol shooting which can thrill their skills and passion to dive in. With such optimistic thoughts, Satyaraj is a future asset to the nation and a motivational media for the youth around the globe. Satyaraj says he wants to represent India globally in the Olympics and many other international championships. He is working hard with full enthusiasm and dedication towards his dream.

Satyaraj Jadeja from Bhuj, Kutch, Gujarat, with his brother Shaktisinh Jadeja are on their way to open campus to escalate the talent for pistol shooters in Bhuj where youth around the country could enhance their skill and glitter the pistol shooting sports talent.