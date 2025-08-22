Mumbai, August 22: From being an underdog at the start of his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) journey to now stepping into Maninder Singh’s shoes, Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal is set to script a new chapter ahead of Season 12. Bought for a record Rs 2.2 crore, Dalal not only became the most expensive raider of the season, but also the player entrusted with leading a new era for the Warriorz. Devank opened up about the value of his massive bid and the responsibilities that come with it. PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas Unveil Jersey, Gear Up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Strong Core, Rejuvenated Leadership.

"Last season, I finished as the best raider. I thought the bid could go this far, but I didn’t believe it would actually go this high. I was very happy when it did - it feels great to be valued this way. This year, I have more responsibilities. Now that I’ve joined this team, I will give 110% for Bengal Warriorz," he said in an exclusive conversation on JioHotstar special ‘Kings of Kabaddi’.

Bengal Warriorz head coach, Naveen Kumar, stood firm in his belief that Devank is worth every bit of the investment. "We needed a star raider in our team, someone who can lead from the front. He was the best player in the last season of PKL, and that’s why he has such a big value. He deserves it. He has so much capacity - he can score raid points at will and even win games single-handedly. Devank has immense potential, and I’m confident he will prove it this season," Naveen said.

Taking over from long-time Warriorz stalwart Maninder Singh, Devank knows the size of the shoes he has to fill. "I have full faith in my abilities. I will give everything to match what Maninder has done for this team and carry forward his legacy. My aim is to make the team believe in me." PKL 2025: Devank Dalal Issues Challenge to Naveen Kumar Ahead of Blockbuster Vizag Clash, Says ‘To Be the Best; You Have To Beat the Best’.

Devank's journey has been anything but easy. Recalling his early struggles, he spoke about perseverance and patience. "In Season 9, I joined NYP in Jaipur. At that time, I just wanted to play and prove myself. But there were many senior players, and I didn’t get much of a chance. So, I just kept practising and working hard. Over time, my game improved a lot, and I started believing that I could achieve something. Last year, when Patna Pirates gave me an opportunity, I grabbed it and proved myself."

That self-belief soared after his breakthrough game against Tamil Thalaivas. "That match (last season) against Tamil Thalaivas was very important for me -- I scored 25 raid points. It gave me motivation and belief. After that, I found my rhythm. I started aiming to score Super 10s in every game, and it kept happening. The team kept rising, and my name started growing as well. From Jaipur to Patna, and now from Patna to Bengal - it has been an incredible journey. Sometimes I still can’t believe it, but I did it, and it feels really good."

Heading into Season 12, the young raider isn’t just relying on past glories; he’s been sharpening his arsenal. "I’ve worked on many new skills. Last season, my bonus was strong, but now I’ve added more -- like toe touch and hand touch. Playing against Shadloui is exciting; he’s an aggressive defender, and I bring the same aggression in my raids. On the ground, that attitude matters. People notice the way I look, the way I play, the aggression I bring. But off the mat, I’m soft-spoken like everyone else. Aggression is very important in Kabaddi - you can’t play without it." PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas Unveil Jersey, Gear Up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Strong Core, Rejuvenated Leadership.

But despite the price tag and expectations, Dalal insists he won’t let pressure get to him. "There is no pressure on me. My focus is only on improving on last year’s performance. My job is to play and give my best. If I do that, results will follow."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).