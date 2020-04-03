PM Narendra Modi Speaks to 40 Top Indian Sportspersons Including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu & Others on Video Conference Amid Coronavirus Crisis

PM Narendra Modi Talks to Top 40 Sportsmen Including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu & Others Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Photo Credits: ANI/TWITTER)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a video conference with top 40 sportsmen from various sports amid coronavirus crisis including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, badminton stalwart PV Sindhu and others. It is the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who will host the meeting at his residence and it is said that Ganguly has brought up the topic of the IPL 2020 which has been postponed until April 15. The Indian Premier League 13 was about to start on March 29, 2020. As per the report published by India Today, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara and others are all set to join the meeting. COVID-19: Narendra Modi to Speak to Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & Virender Sehwag Among Others to Reach Masses as Country Fights Coronavirus Pandemic.

As of now, the entire nation is undergoing a massive crisis and is in a 21-day lockdown and not only the players but also the fans are keen on the tournament to happen soon. The sporting events all across the world have been stalled due to the menace of the coronavirus. The disease has impacted global sports as well. The EPL, Premier League, Bundesliga and others have been called off for an indefinite period of time. Amid the chaos, PM Modi is an elaborate conference with the Indian sportsmen from all sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/WDDnftNGkF — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/NGzl4mL45x — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

The outcome of the meeting is yet to be awaited but it is said that PM Modi will elaborately discuss the IPL 2020 elaborately during the meeting. As of now, it is said that the IPL 13 will happen later this year in October or November.