On June 14, we remember and celebrate the life of Suhani Bhatnagar, the young and talented actress who touched millions of hearts with her performance in Aamir Khan's 2016 movie Dangal. Born in 2004, Suhani Bhatnagar was a beautiful spark whose untimely death left everyone shattered. She departed from this world on February 16, 2024, at the age of 19, but her work and spirit remain. Suhani Bhatnagar shot to fame playing the younger version of wrestler Babita Phogat in Dangal, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film was a massive success, and so was Suhani’s performance. She was praised for her innocence, confidence, and natural acting skills. Aamir Khan Visits Late Actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s Residence, Offers Condolences to Family (View Pic).

Suhani Bhatnagar Shared Poster of Her Film ‘Dangal’ in 2016 – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

Suhani Bhatnagar Won Hearts in ‘Dangal’

Born and brought up in Faridabad, Suhani Bhatnagar had a passion for acting from a very young age. She took part in school plays and was seen in television commercials. Her dream came true when she landed a key role in one of India’s biggest films, Dangal. Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Phogat, the Indian wrestler, in the blockbuster film based on real life. In the movie, Aamir Khan played her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Sanya Malhotra portrayed Babita's older self. Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19; Sanya Malhotra Mourns the Demise of Late Actress, Says 'She Was So Special and Talented'.

Suhani Bhatnagar's Picture With 'Dangal' Star Cast - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

Suhani Bhatnagar Focussed on Education After Fame

After Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar received several acting offers. But she made the bold decision to focus on her education. She believed in learning and growing before making her next move in films. Her family and teachers described her as a grounded and thoughtful young girl.

Suhani Bhatnagar Received Star Screen Award for Best Child Actor - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

Suhani Bhatnagar’s Painful Goodbye

At the beginning of 2024, Suhani Bhatnagar began to feel unwell. She was diagnosed with a rare illness, dermatomyositis, a condition that causes problems to the muscles and skin. On February 7, 2024, she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. Unfortunately, she died on February 16 after complications during treatment.

Suhani Bhatnagar’s Picture on Instagram – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhani Bhatnagar (@bhatnagarsuhani)

Though her time was short, Suhani Bhatnagar made a big impact. Her role in Dangal remains unforgettable, and her story continues to inspire many young dreamers. On her birthday today, we remember her smile, her talent, and her courage. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Suhani will live to be remembered by her family, friends and fans all over the country as the bright star that gave us so much in so little time. Suhani lives on!

'Dangal' - Watch Trailer:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).