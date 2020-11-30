French driver Romain Grosjean gave an update on his health after his horrific crash at the Bahrain GP on Sunday. The 34-year-old suffered burns on both of his hands in the shocking accident which left his car split into two while bursting into a ball of flame after penetrating the side steel barrier. The incident occurred in the very first lap of the race in Sakhir as the driver managed to escape without any serious injuries. Halo Protects Romain Grosjean From Serious Injury After His Car Crashed in F1 Bahrain GP; Take a Look at ‘What Is Halo’ and Its Safety Functions.

Romain Grosjean was immediately attended by the medical staff present at the Bahrain circuit and was later taken to a nearby hospital. The French F1 driver recently shared a photo of himself from the hospital on his official social media with the caption ‘Loving Life’ while thanking everyone for their supportive messages.

See Post

👍👍👍 Thank you so much for all your messages Loving life pic.twitter.com/uTyfhTYTxP — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 30, 2020

The 34-year-old driver slid off the track in the very first lap of the race as his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced by the side barrier. Grosjean was helped out of the car by the medical staff and was assisted into an ambulance. The accident occurred when the Frenchman lost his grip and his back wheel clipped the front of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha-Tauri.

See Accident

The 34-yar-old reportedly suffered light burns on both his hand and ankles but avoided any serious injuries. ‘It is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday,’ Haas said in an official statement after team principal Guenther Steiner had visited Grosjean at the Bahrain Defence Force hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).