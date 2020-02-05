Sports Illustrated and ESPN Set to Honour Kobe Bryant With Special Tribute Issue

Kobe Bryant Tribute (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Baxter Holmes, Sports Illustrated)

ESPN and Sports Illustrated recently announced that they will be releasing a special issue in their magazines honouring the late Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend passed away on January 26, 2020 (Sunday) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California which claimed the lives of nine other people including his daughter Gianna. The special issues dedicated to Kobe is expected to be released by the end of this week and it will feature anecdotes, essays and photographs of the former basketball superstar. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

Both ESPN and Sports Illustrated declared earlier in the week that they will be releasing a tribute issue to honour NBA and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in their respective magazines. ESPN will release a 96-page article while SI will be publishing a 100-page special issue to pay their tributes to the basketball great. Baxter Holmes, senior NBA writer posted ‘ESPN is publishing a special 96-page commemorative magazine issue devoted to the life of Kobe Bryant. It contains feature stories, essays and photographs about the late Lakers superstar. It’s slated to hit newsstands Friday.’ Sports Illustrated also shared the news on Twitter saying ‘SI is honoured to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue’. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41, Sports Fraternity Across the World Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Who Died in Helicopter Crash.

ESPN is publishing a special 96-page commemorative magazine issue devoted to the life of Kobe Bryant. It contains feature stories, essays and photographs about the late Lakers superstar. It’s slated to hit newsstands Friday and can also be ordered here: https://t.co/sTze7Qi61x pic.twitter.com/7skuyovKYD — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) February 4, 2020

SI is honored to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue https://t.co/TqWkHnSVFe pic.twitter.com/SKDj18HuSK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing had a huge impact on the world and the 18-time-all-star was honoured worldwide during various sporting events. LA Lakers paid tribute to their legend ahead of the clash against Portland Trailblazers on February 1, 2020 (Saturday) where LeBron James read a heartfelt letter to his idol. Super Bowl and Grammys also honoured the late basketball star.