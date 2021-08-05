Team India had a very memorable day at the office in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 5, Thursday. The day began with the Indian men's hockey team clinching the bronze medal and securing a podium finish at the Olympics after 41 long years. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, later in the day, also brought India glory by winning the silver medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg final match.

India's results in Tokyo Olympics on August 5:

Sport Event Athlete Results Hockey Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Team India Won Bronze Medal Wrestling Men’s 57kg Freestyle Final Ravi Kumar Dahiya Won Silver Medal Wrestling Men’s 86kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match Deepak Punia Lost Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53kg Quarterfinals Vinesh Phogat Lost Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals Anshu Malik Lost Golf Women's Individual Strokeplay Aditi Ashok Tied Second Walking Men's 20 km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Finished 23rd

The Indian women's team would be one of the areas of focus on August 6, as they take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match. They would be motivated by the success of the men's team and thus, would want to be at their absolute best. Besides, Bajrang Punia would be carrying India's medal hopes in the Men's Freestyle 65kg wrestling event.

