Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva wins her second-round game in style, which books her spot in the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in her nascent career. It is the third time she has reached the third round of a grand slam having done so at the French Open and Wimbledon last year. Banking on Jabeur’s unforced errors, Andreeva finished the game with a 6-0, 6-2 score-line. It took her just 20 minutes to wrap up the first set. With the first set win, Andreeva became the youngest player (At age 16 and 263 days) in the Open era to claim a 6-0 opening set against a top-10 seed at a grand slam, according to the Australian Open. Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Enters Third Round With Yet Another Authoritive Performance, Defeats Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest Player to Bagel A Top 10 Seed At Grand Slam Event

