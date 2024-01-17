Entering into the top-10 ranking earlier this week, Alex De Minaur is playing with a mission. In the second round match against Italy international Matteo Arnaldi, World number 10 De Minaur took exactly two hours to advance to the next round, dropping just six games into the match, De Minaur registered a 6-2,6-0,6-3 win over 41st ranked player. This dominating win is in stark contrast to his flat first-round win over Milos Raonic, who stretched the Australian to the limits. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round

Alex De Minaur Wins Second Round Match against Matteo Arnaldi at Australian Open 2024

