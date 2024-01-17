Despite struggling with a calf issue, Australian star Alexie Popyrin tried hard to create a massive upset after winning the second set of the match. He even broke Djokovic in the third set only to see the set going into the tiebreaker. Encouraged by Popyrin’s game and attempt to topple Djokovic, one fan from the crowd tried his best to get under the skin of the defending champion. But Djokovic confronted him in the fifth game of the fourth set halting his serve for a moment. After the fan refused to answer Djokovic’s call – the Serbian star continued playing and finally bagged the match in the fourth set. Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Progresses to Third Round After Securing Narrow Victory Against Alexei Popyrin.

Novak Djokovic Confronts Heckler During Match Against Alexie Popyrin in Australian Open 2024

"Don't poke the bear" 👀 Novak Djokovic responds to a member of the crowd looking to get under his skin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1S9wQxwemg — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 17, 2024

