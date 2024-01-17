World Number 1 Novak Djokovic won the 2023 Australian final dropping just one set in the whole tournament and in this edition of the tournament, Djokovic has already dropped two sets in as many rounds. Alexie Popyrin tried hard to create a massive upset – especially in the third set which stretched the defending champion to limits. But the Serbian star came back strong to answer Popyrin – mostly on every point. In the exciting third set, Djokovic struggled to hold on to his serves and needed aces to win the game. Popyrin, who was feeling discomfort on the court with a calf issue, rode on to the home crowd support to make the match interesting. In the end, Djokovic wins the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6. 6-3. Australian Open 2024: 'It's A Dream To Have The Baywatch Physicality' Jannik Sinner Cracks Up the Crowd in On-Court Interview (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Defeats Alexie Popyrin in Second Round Of Australian Open 2024

Djokovic passes another test 💯 The World No. 1 takes out Aussie Alexei Popyrin in four sets and advances into the third round of the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/V08vrorsUQ — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 17, 2024

