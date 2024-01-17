16-year-old Czech International Brenda Fruhvirtova made it to the second round after winning a three-set encounter against Ana Bogdan. But she looked helpless against powerful hitting by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who now moves to the third round dropping just six games in the first two rounds. Brenda did manage to break Sabalenka's serve in the match, but it hardly affect World Number two. Sabalenka raced to the 2023 Australian Open Finals without dropping a set and looks on a similar route this term also. Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff Advances to Third Round, Prevails in an Entertaining Battle With Caroline Dolehide.

Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Third Round of Australian Open 2024

Aryna Sabalenka converts 4 of 6 break points to beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova! The defending champ has won 18 of her last 19 sets at the #AusOpen. pic.twitter.com/EPK8Yp9RIb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 17, 2024

