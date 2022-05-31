Paris, May 30: Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to defeat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last eight in the French Open here on Monday. A quarterfinalist in back-to-back years at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022, Pegula's best prior result in Paris was a third round showing last year. She didn't lose a set in her first three rounds to break new ground in 2022, but dropped serve twice against Begu to fall behind. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Shown the Door at Roland Garros.

The No.11 seed American trailed by a break for much of the first set, but came back strongly to secure the 2 hour, 8-minute win. Pegula broke Begu's serve in the fourth game of the second and third sets to take leads she never relinquished. Pegula had previously never won a set against Begu. The Romanian won their first two meetings, including at the WTA 250 in Melbourne to start this season. She's one of three U.S. players to reach the quarterfinals, as Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff will play in the last eight in the bottom half.

