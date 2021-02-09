Rafael Nadal will begin his Australian Open 2021 campaign with a first-round clash against Laslo Djere. Nadal is chasing the record of becoming the second player in the Open Era – after Rod Laver – to win very Grand Slam twice in his career. Nadal hasn’t won the Australian Open since 2009 and will be eager to break a 12-year-old trophy drought at Melbourne Park. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online and other details for the Rafael Nadal vs Laslo Djere match in the Australian Open 2021 first round should scroll down for all relevant details. Novak Djokovic Delivers Heartwarming Speech After Registering a Win Against Jeremy Chardy in the 1st Round of Australia Open 2021 (Watch Video).

Nadal and Laslo Djere have never faced-off in ATP history and are playing for the first time. The Spaniard, who is also aiming to become the first player in the open era to win 21 Grand Slams, withdrew from Spain’s ATP Cup campaign due to a sore back and is fighting against time to become fit for the first-round match. Super Bowl 2021: Roger Federer Congratulates Tom Brady and His Wife Gisele Bundchen After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs to Lift the Title.

When is Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal Men’s Singles First-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal match in Australian Open 2021 first-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. The match has a tentative start time of 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Laslo Djere vs Rafael Nadal men’s singles first-round match online for fans in India.

