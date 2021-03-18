On National Awkward Moments Day, the official Twitter page of ATP Tour rolled back the years and shared a hilarious video of Roger Federer, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion had an awkward moment after the interviewer got his birthday wrong. Embarrassed by the interviewer's mistake, Federer went on to correct and clarify the date of his birthday. Federer, now 39, withdrew from the Dubai Open to focus on his training after getting knocked from the quarter-finals at Qatar earlier this month. National Awkward Moments Day 2021: Netizens Share Funny Memes, Jokes and Popular Awkward Moments on Twitter.

The video, shared by the ATP Tour Twitter handle, is over a decade old clip from when Federer was 25-year-old. In the video, the interviewer asks Federer if he had the time to celebrate his 25th birthday. Incidentally, Federer's birthday had already passed two days before the said interview. Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer for Most Weeks As World No 1, Enters 310th Week at the Top of ATP Rankings.

The interviewer had made an error in judging the day. Federer, smiling embarrassingly, clarified that his birthday had passed two days ago and that he did not have a break as he was participating in the tournament. The entire room then broke into laughter before the interviewer apologised for her folly. It was certainly an awkward moment for the tennis legend. Take a look at the entire video clip here.

Roger Federer's Awkward Moment Video

Federer, meanwhile, returned to the tennis court after a 14-month injury layoff but was knocked out from the quarter-final in his comeback tournament at the Qatar Open. He crushed out after losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets. The 39-year-old later revealed his decision to withdraw from the Dubai Open to return to training. "I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week," he had said in a post on Twitter.

Roger Federer Withdraws From Dubai Open

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. 🙌🏼 A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. 🙏🏼 I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. 🏋🏽 pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021

His last Grand Slam win came in 2018 at the Australian Open, which made Federer the first men's tennis player to win 20 majors. Rafael Nadal has since equalled Federer's tally. Federer also reached the Wimbledon 2019 final but was beaten by Novak Djokovic while he exited the Australian Open earlier this year in the semis.

