Roger Federer Withdraws From Dubai Open

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. 🙌🏼

A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. 🙏🏼

I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. 🏋🏽 pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021