National Awkward Moments Day 2021: Netizens Share Funny Memes, Jokes and Popular Awkward Moments on Twitter. Check:

What's the most awkward moment you've ever experienced? Tell us. Don't be shy. 😬 National Awkward Moments Day #NationalAwkwardMomentsDay pic.twitter.com/IZYeFZ2CBJ — Cassie Danes (@neffyjane) March 18, 2021

LOL

ROFL

Good morning to all at #earlybiz. Apparently, today is #NationalAwkwardMomentsDay! Well, I've definitely had a few of the in my time! I hope you all don't have too many of these today and here are a few of the 'new' Vintage finds listed in my #etsyshop. Happy Thursday all 😀🐶 pic.twitter.com/FpHrWeeJr5 — Watson's Vintage Finds (@WatsonsVintage) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)