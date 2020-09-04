Novak Djokovic will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of US Open 2020 men’s singles match. Djokovic, World No 1, came from a set down to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the second round. His opponent, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff has not dropped a set in the opening two rounds. The third-round meeting between Djokovic and Struff will also be the rematch of the Cincinnati Open’s quarter-final encounter earlier this month. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff third-round match should scroll down for all information, including online live streaming and free live telecast details on Hotstar and Star Sports. Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of US Open 2020 After Second-Round Defeat to Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic also holds a 4-0 win record in head-to-head meetings against the German. They have met twice this year and while Struff managed to take a set in the opening round of Australian Open in January, he could win only four games in a rather lop-sided clash at the Cincinnati Open quarters. Djokovic is also on a 25-0 win record in this calendar year and will be eager to add one more win to his tally as he chases his own record of 41 successive wins in 2011.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff Men’s Singles third-round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff Men’s Singles third-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 05 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York and has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff Men’s Singles third-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff match in men’s singles third round on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the third-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff Men’s Singles third-round Match Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff match will also be available for live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the third round US Open 2020 match online for its fans in India.

