Roger Federer Supports Black Lives Matter Protests, Coco Gauff Replies With List of Practical Ways to End Racial Discrimination, Netizens Divided Over Her Response!

Sports star are coming forward and raising their voice against racial discrimination around the world while standing in solidarity with George Floyd, who was killed in police custody on May 25. Tennis star Roger Federer also joined in on the protests by posting a black square on his social media. 16-year-old Coco Gauff replied to Federer’s post with ways he can practically help the fight against racial inequality. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Join Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Racquets Down, Hands Up’ Campaign to Voice Outrage Over Racial Discrimination.

This was the first time, since George Floyd’s killing that the Swiss tennis player has publically addresses the matter as he posted a black photo on his social media with a heart emoji. Protests have broken down all over the United States, as people seek justice for George Floyd. Roger Federer Posts Black Image on Twitter in Solidarity With Protests in America.

After Federer posted in support of the protests all across the United States, Coco Gauff replied with a detailed list of all the realistic ways in which he could help the cause and stand up in the fight against discrimination.

Coco Gauff's Reply

The list of options to help the cause in a more lasting manner included ‘Sign petitions’, ‘Text or Call’, ‘Donate’, ‘More Resources for Protesters’. The link had an important thumbnail which read ‘When you're done: educate yourself. This doesn't go away once the topic isn't, 'trending'.’

However, this response from the tennis sensation has left netizens divided as some believe that the Swiss already does a lot with his foundations while others expected more from him. Here are some of the reactions.

16-year-old Coco Gauff has raised her voice over the killing of George Floyd as she recently posted a video of herself in a black hoodie with her arms up in the air as the caption read ‘Am I Next?’.