Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Join Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Racquets Down, Hands Up’ Campaign to Voice Outrage Over Racial Discrimination

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Join Frances Tiafoe’s ‘Racquets Down, Hand Up’ Campaign (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Serena Williams)

The world is outraged over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while being in police custody on May 25. Protests have broken down all over the United States as people demand justice for the act of racial discrimination. In the meantime, Naomi Osaka and Serena Willams among other members of the tennis fraternity joined the ‘Racquets Down, Hand Up’ campaign started by Francis Tiafoe, to take a stand against the racial injustice. Coco Gauff Joins Protests Over Death of George Floyd in Police Custody, Asks ‘Am I Next’ in Video Listing People of Colour Killed.

The American tennis star started the initiative to spread awareness about racial discrimination all around the world and posted a video on his social media. The 22-year-old was joined by his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield and several players, coaches and officials from past and present including the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. George Floyd Death: FIFA Urges FAs to Use ‘Common Sense’ While Sanctioning Players Over in Game Protests.

Serena Williams

It starts with all of us. Thank you @FTiafoe pic.twitter.com/ABIeVRw9S2 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2020

'Enough is Enough. ‘Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter’ Martin Luther King Jr. Thank you to everyone that joined us in this, it starts with each and every one of us.' The 22-year-old wrote on his Instagram as tennis fraternity took a stand against racism.

Frances Tiafoe

Earlier, 16-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff also joined the protest over the killing of George Floyd as she shared a video on her social media. In the clip, the teenager could be seen standing in a black hoodie while raising her hands in the air, while the words ‘Am I next’ appeared on the screen.