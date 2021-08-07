Tokyo, August 7: Brazil retained their Olympic men's football gold medal with a goal in extra time to beat Spain 2-1 on Saturday. After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, the samba legion repeated their success at the International Stadium Yokohama, where their national team won the 2002 World Cup.

Brazil missed the chance in the first half to take a lead. Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon took out Matheus Cunha in the box when trying to clear an incoming pass, and the referee awarded Brazil a penalty, reports Xinhua. Everton forward Richarlison, who came to the final as the tournament's best scorer with five goals, took to the spot but blazed the ball over the bar.

Brazil found their goal in the additional time of the first half when a floated ball dropped into the box and Cunha took control of it ahead of Spanish defenders to put it into the net. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games Highlights Day 15: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally.

Spain scored the equaliser in 61 minutes. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal caught a beautiful cross to hammer home with an unstoppable full volley strike. Bryan Gil almost delivered the winning goal in the 88th minute for Spain but his powerful strike from outside the box hit the crossbar.

As the match went into extra time, it was Brazil who found the winning goal. Malcom, who came out from substitution, powered over Spanish defender to control an overhead pass and shoot the ball past the Spanish goal keeper in the 108th minute.

Brazil maintained the score until the final whistle and won the match 2-1. In the bronze medal match on Friday, Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 for a commanding victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).