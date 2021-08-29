Vinod Kumar secured India her third medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by bagging bronze in the discus throw F52 event on Sunday. From Narendra Modi to Deepa Malik, see how Twitterati congratulated the athlete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his wishes:

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

See how Deepa Malik reacted:

And in no time another medal from #VinodKumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a @Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. #Bronze @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @Media_SAI #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uWyoPasUef — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

Congrats Vinod Kumar!

'Raining medals'

Raining medals today. 3rd of the day Congratulations Vinod Kumar ji https://t.co/EyCjqL1wa2 — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) August 29, 2021

It is indeed a big day:

Big day for sports in India- Vinod Kumar wins #Bronze in Men’s Discus Throw F52 setting a new Asian record. Congratulations! The whole country joins you in celebrating this achievement. #TokyoParalympicspic.twitter.com/OENzOEIwJT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

India's vice-president also congratulated Vinod Kumar:

Yet another medal at the #TokyoParalympics today. This #NationalSportsDay has become all the more special with phenomenal display by our athletes. Heartiest congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning a Bronze medal at Men's Discus Throw F52 event.The nation is elated at your win. pic.twitter.com/MGjT27j3hP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2021

Indeed a great national sports day!

This is turning out to be an epic National Sports Day !#IND has won it’s 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #VinodKumar delivered a winning throw ! Well done & heartiest congratulations!!! 🥉 in Discus Throw F-52 Final event New Asian Record at 19.91m 😎#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/LOJtGb7S7Q — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

